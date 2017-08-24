‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ Fundraising Event in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of excitement in Downtown Mobile Thursday night with one goal in mind: to save lives.

The American Cancer Society kicked off its ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ fundraising event.

Cancer survivors, with their families and friends, all came together to form teams and raise money for the upcoming walk in October.

WKRG News 5 is proud to be the media sponsor for the event and News 5’s Anchor Rose Ann Haven served as an emcee for the worthy cause.

The American Cancer Society funds lifesaving research to prevent cancer, diagnose it, treat it and help patients recover.

“The research that we have now, you know, even 9 years ago when I had cancer, was so much more advanced than when my sister had cancer. So the treatment in the future, with the research from the donations, one day we’re gonna beat this. I know we are. There will be no such thing as cancer,” breast cancer survivor, Stacy Nightengale said.

We invite anyone who wants to join News 5 for the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk in Mobile, Saturday, October 28th in Bienville Square.

For more information on the walk or forming your own team for the walk, go to this website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/;jsessionid=00000000.app366b?pagename=strides_msabc&NONCE_TOKEN=E59103012E61E061E5AEBE96D1411BD2

Registration for the 3-mile-walk begins at 6:45 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 a.m.

For more information about ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’, click here: https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/making-strides-against-breast-cancer.html