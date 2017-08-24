LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.-Mobile police on the scene of a fender bender on northbound I-65 between Airport and Dauphin Street however really doesn’t seem to be affecting traffic too much; there’s no roadblock there. An earlier accident Rangeline service road at Evergreen Drive that did involve some injuries and Mobile Police still trying to clear that earlier accident. No problems right now on the Bayway or Causeway.On the Panhandle, Pensacola police reporting no accidents but one earlier problem there in West Pensacola Othell Way at Bellview Avenue. It’s a hit and run crash involving injuries and Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler.