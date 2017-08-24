Hurricane Harvey called “Life-Threatening” as It Barrels Towards Texas

HOUSTON, TX (CBS) — Hurricane Harvey is gaining strength as it barrels toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center is calling Hurricane Harvey “life-threatening.”

The Gulf Coast of Texas is right in Harvey’s path. Residents and business owners are boarding up in preparation for the hurricane.

The National Weather Service issued an official storm surge warning, covering most of the Texas coastline.

The surge in Corpus Christi could be as much as 10 feet, putting residents in low-lying areas in harm’s way.

“We are recommending in the strongest terms that you get out and begin to get out now,” the Mayor of Corpus Christi urged residents.

Many businesses are already closed, anticipating Harvey’s arrival, expected to make landfall Friday or early Saturday as a Category 3 hurricane.

A CAT 3 means winds gusting up to 130 miles per hour.

Texas activated 700 National Guard troops, and disaster declarations have already been issued in 30 counties.