Heavy Police Presence in Spring Grove Subdivision

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Photo by: Angela Messick

UPDATE (3:48) — Police have cleared the area and no arrests have been made according to MPD.

Witnesses did say they saw several people taken away during the time police were on the scene.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 received reports of a heavy police presence and SWAT teams in the Spring Grove subdivision in Mobile.

Mobile Police posted a tweet at 3 a.m. Thursday mentioning that officers were in the area of Spring Grove North and Summer Crossing in reference to a robbery at a Walgreens off of Shillinger Road.

Officers were on scene for 12 hours, leaving a little after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses say they saw an ice chest being carried out and put into an MPD van.

We are working on gathering more details.

Photo by: Angela Messick
Photo by: Angela Messick
Photo by: Angela Messick

