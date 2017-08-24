FHP Needs Help Identifying Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning in Cantonment, and the Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in identifying the man killed.

The crash occurred on East Quintette Road just west of Frank Ard Road around 2 a.m.

According to the report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west when the car struck the pedestrian walking in the westbound lane. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since his death, law enforcement has not been able to identify the victim. He is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 30 with black hair and wearing black jeans with tan work boots. He also had a white cell phone with white earphones.

Three people were inside the FJ Cruiser, but no one was injured.

If you have any information about the identity of the pedestrian, please call (850) 484-5000 or email davidtodd@flhsmv.gov.