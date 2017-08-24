Crestview Police on the Hunt for “Mystery Pooper”

CRESTVIEW, FL (WKRG) –Police in Crestview have a dirty crime on their hands and they are hoping the public can help solve it. There is video on Facebook, but it’s too disturbing to post here, other than the still image provided by police.

In a press release the department writes:

Main Street business was the unwitting target of an unidentified man who

defecated behind the shop around 10:06 Tuesday morning.

The results of the perpetrator’s actions were discovered by a Joey the Jeweler employee

who nearly stepped in the evidence when going out back to her vehicle.

A review of the store’s exterior security video shows a shirtless, bearded man whom the

store’s Facebook followers promptly labeled “Crapperman.” He is clearly seen dropping his

britches and doing his business between two vehicles parked in the alley.

“This is just nasty!” store owner Forrest “Joey” Tinklepaugh stated in a Facebook post in

which he shared the security video. “People have no respect for others anymore!”

Though the responding Crestview Police officer canvassed the Main Street business district,

no one matching the man in the video was found. Police are still actively looking for the suspect.

“Incidents like these have a negative effect on the quality of life in our community,” Police

Chief Tony Taylor said. “It’s just downright shameful when people don’t give a crap about their

town. It really stinks.”