Bullets and books: Shoppers get discounts in Mississippi This Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Shoppers in Mississippi can save money based on constitutional rights.

The Second Amendment weekend, taking place Friday through Sunday, exempts guns and ammunition from the state’s 7 percent sales tax. Named for the constitutional right to bear arms, the exemption was signed into law by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant in 2014.

Even without a state law, a store in Oxford is offering a 7 percent discount on books the same three days.

Square Books will collect the state sales tax. General manager Lyn Roberts says the discount celebrates the First Amendment rights of free speech.

Roberts says this is the second year for the store to offer the book discount. She says “it’s not against” the Second Amendment weekend, but is a way of honoring other constitutional rights.

