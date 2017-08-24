BREAKING: Suspect in 5-Year-Old’s Death Faints in Court, Judge Sets Bond

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The woman charged in connection to the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson fainted in court and suffered a possible seizure on Thursday morning.

During Patterson’s bond hearing, the 46-year-old passed out during proceedings. Medical staff rushed to her aid and rolled a stretcher into the courtroom, though it wasn’t needed.

News 5 is told Patterson might have suffered a seizure, though that’s yet to be confirmed at this time.

This is the second-straight day of courtroom drama for Patterson and her family. On Wednesday, Patterson’s son, DeMarcus LeAndrew Lymon, was wrestled to the ground by at least five men, including Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

At some point during Patterson’s bond hearing, Lymon became emotionally distressed and went past the courtroom gates. Lymon “aggressively went after” his mother, but was tackled to the ground by a combination of courtroom officers and local law enforcement.

Patterson has been charged in the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, who was found dead on Demetropolis Road by a group of young children on Monday. Police say preliminary autopsy reports shows no physical trauma to Kamden.

COURT DOCUMENTS:

Manslaughter Complaint Filed Against Valarie Patterson

Abuse of a Corpse Complaint Filed Against Valerie Patterson

Kamden Johnson Civil Suit