MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens on Schillinger Road in Mobile.

According to a tweet posted Thursday morning, that investigation took officers to the area of Spring Grove North and Summer Crossing.

Officers are in the area of Spring Grove North and Summer Crossing in reference to the commercial robbery at Walgreens on yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2I3VrpjO8L — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) August 24, 2017

No word on if any arrests have been made or if any suspects have been identified.

News 5 has reached out to police for more details about the investigation.