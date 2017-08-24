Brazile One Step Closer to the Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile’s Robert Brazile has been named as a finalist for the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brazile, played at Vigor High School, and Jackson State before being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 1975 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers. A linebacker, Brazile was named first-team All-Pro four times (1976, 1978, 1979, and 1980) and was elected to seven Pro Bowls. He was also picked to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He is a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Brazile was selected as a finalist, along with former Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer, by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors Committee. That committee is comprised of nine members of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee who consider players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. To be elected, Brazile and Kramer must receive 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Committee will consider 18 finalists, including two Seniors (Brazile and Kramer), one Contributor (to be named Friday, Aug. 25), and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced in early-September; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January). Current bylaws call for a class no smaller than four or larger than eight. The Senior Finalists will be voted on for election independent of the other finalists.

No Mobile native is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The late Kenny Stabler, of Foley, was enshrined last August.