500 thousand pounds of sewage leaks from Daphne Utilities waste water treatment facility

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG)- After Wednesday night’s severe storms, Daphne Utilities is warning local residents of a sewage spill into D’Olive Creek.

Company officials say the sewage started leaking Wednesday night after a lightening strike caused a brief power outage.

It says nearly 500-thousand gallons were spilled but not all of them went into the creek.

Operators didn’t realize what went wrong, until they discovered all of the sewage overflowing the catch basins Thursday morning.

“One portion of the hardware and software weren’t talking to each other afterwards and then unfortunately it was the most important part of the scata system and that’s the part that alerts our operators,” said General Manager of Daphne Utilities, Danny Lyndall.

The company says it spent the day upgrading its alert system. It also says the leak has been contained, but you should use caution when cooking seafood caught from the creek.

