Winning Numbers In $700 Million Powerball Jackpot

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Powerball numbers were selected Wednesday night.

Here are the numbers: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 Powerball: 4

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $700 million.

That’s the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second largest of any lottery game in North America.

The jackpot was $541.9 million until Saturday’s drawings failed to produce a winner.

The cash payout would be near $443.3 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.