Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — Surveillance video of a female shoplifter in Louisiana shows her stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.

Police in Shreveport are trying to identify this woman, who they say only paid for one bottle.

The video shows the woman casually walking out of the store where she appears to smile and laugh.

Officers say several other people were involved.

Police are offering $300 for more information on the woman or anyone else in the video.