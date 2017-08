Navarre, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, two school buses were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, the two buses were traveling northbound on Williams Creek Drive. The bus in front stopped for unknown reasons, the second bus failed to stop in time, rear-ending the first bus.

A total of 82 passengers were on board both of the school buses, but no injuries were reported.