Two People Arrested in the Death of a 3-Year-Old Girl at a Pensacola Day Care

By Published:
Louvenia Johnson, 28, and Cornel McGee, 27, charged with aggravated manslaughter

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The doors are locked with a note out front at ‘In His Arms Christian Academy’ in Pensacola where little 3-year-old Jai’ner Barnes died after being found in a hot van at the daycare facility last Friday afternoon.

According to the Escambia County Twitter page, they have now arrested two people in the case, they are Louvenia Johnson and Cornel McGee.

Both were arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence by knowingly and intentionally not following the established procedure of ensuring the daycare van was empty and clear of all children.

Again according to law enforcement, their neglect led to the death of the girl, and they don’t expect any more arrests in the case.

There is a growing memorial at the daycare, and messages of condolences to the family.

