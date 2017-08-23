Tinder Date Steals Woman’s Dog

Leonia, NJ (CNN) — Police in New Jersey have found a missing Maltese, but are still looking for the man who used his Tinder date as a way to score some stolen goods, including the family dog.

An 18-year-old woman was house and dog sitting in Leonia, New Jersey, when she invited a stranger, who she met on Tinder, over to the house.

She said he showed up with a friend and when the two men left, a laptop, an Amazon package, and the family’s Maltese dogs were all missing.

The dog ‘Maggie’, was found Monday night running on a street about 10 miles away.

Thanks to the help from a local animal rescue group, Maggie was reunited with her owners Wednesday.

Police say they know the identities of the two men who were at the house the night of the theft.

The case remains an active criminal investigation.