Take 5: Grilled Mahi Mahi with Sautéed Tomatoes and Spinach

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Sautéed Tomatoes and Spinach

4 Mahi Mahi steaks, 6 ounces each

2 tsp olive oil

1 small purple onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 pound fresh spinach

2 fresh lemons, squeezed

Pat steaks dry, brush with 1 tsp olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and grill over medium hot coals.

Use remaining 1 tsp of olive oil to coat the bottom of a skillet.

Sauté onion and garlic with salt and pepper until onion is translucent and garlic has begun to color.

Add tomatoes, cook until they begin to glisten.

Add spinach, tossing to blend.

Adjust salt and pepper and serve over the grilled fish.

Serves 4

