Wellfleet, MA. (WKRG) — A beach in Massachusetts was closed to swimmers Wednesday morning after a shark bit someone’s stand-up paddle board.

Cape Cod National Seashore posted a picture of the paddle board on Facebook. The person on the board was not seriously injured.

According to the post, the attack happened as the man was paddling in about 3 feet of water, about 30 yards off Marconi Beach.

The beach reopened to swimmers about four hours after the incident.