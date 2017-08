THEODORE, AL (WKRG) — A fight described by students as “serious” broke out at Theodore High School on Wednesday morning.

Police have only confirmed that a fight took place on school grounds, though students tell News 5 that the altercation erupted between a group of students and firearms might have been brandished.

News 5 is told police removed several students from the high school campus, and the situation is now under control.

This is a developing story, more to follow…