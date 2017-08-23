Remains of Harvey Likely to Redevelop Today

The remnants of Harvey are getting better organized in the southern Gulf of Mexico–an area called the Bay of Campeche–and will likely return to tropical depression or a tropical storm status today. There is a small chance Harvey could reach hurricane strength before landfall.

Whatever this system becomes, it will move northwest toward the Texas coast with high winds, high surf, and heavy rain. Flooding is likely this weekend over parts of Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

Some of the long-range forecasts move Harvey closer to the News 5 area after landfall. This could become a rainmaker for us early next week.

John Nodar