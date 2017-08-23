Prayer Service for Kamden Held at Day Care Operators Church

It was an emotional night of prayer at Community Church Ministries Wednesday Evening.

The church is broken apart over the loss of five-year-old Kamden Johnson, who attended the day care managed by the church. They also employed the worker blamed for his death.

“Certainly truly we went through a tragedy and we will learn from our mistakes,” said pastor Carl Coker.

A lot of the blame is pointing back at the owners, Pastor Coker and his wife, who tonight addressed the situation head on.

“We are hurting we are dying inside they lost Kamden. We lost Kamden. We lost him. We lost him. We lost him,” said Angela Coker.

She also defended Valerie Patterson, the worker charged with manslaughter.

Everybody knows Valerie was our special case. She has cancer. She is already fighting for her life. She’s got children and going through a divorce,” said Coker.

The service was coming just hours after the Cokers were hit with a lawsuit by Johnson’s family.

Their attorney says negligence led to his death.

“We’re still very early in the process and still very early in the investigation but I think at the same time at the end of the day what everybody has concluded is that it was totally unnecessary and totally preventable,” said David Cain Jr. of the Cunningham Bounds Law Firm.

While they may now be on the opposite sides of legal battle Carl Coker says the Johnson’s are with them in prayer.

“We are praying for the family. That is what they need more than anything right now. Because they could have a lawsuit, that ain’t going to do nothing, but prayer will give them the strength to overcome,” said Pastor Coker.