Only one of three AL U.S. Senate Candidates shows up to Orange Beach event

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG)- Wednesday was a big day for the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama in Orange Beach, but it didn’t go as planned.

The organization had all three U.S. Senate candidates scheduled to speak at the Perdido Beach Resort’s ballroom, but only Doug Jones showed up.

Hundreds of people packaged the ballroom Wednesday afternoon for the 89th annual convention.

Both Luther Strange and Roy Moore were scheduled to speak alongside Jones, but their seats were empty.

The former U.S. Attorney and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate addressed the crowd for about twenty minutes and said he didn’t mind the extra speaking time.

He spoke about job creation, confederate monuments, and the importance working together across party lines.

“I kind of liked having the stage to myself. I mean you know my speech wouldn’t have been different. But I think it tells you about the priorities. These are folks who represent every county in the state of Alabama,” said Jones when asked what his opinion was on both his rivals not showing up to the event.

Jones says between now and December, he will be campaigning non-stop and raising money.

The Director of the Association of Alabama County Commissioners, Sonny Brasfield says he’s not too disappointed the two republican candidates couldn’t join them Wednesday, but he hopes both men make it to the area before December’s special election. “We were happy to hear from one of the candidates today. In addition David Carrington who is a county commissioner who is running for governor was here. It gave us a chance to hear from him as well. Of course this morning Governor Ivey was here as well the attorney general. So it really doesn’t impact this program at all.”