Local Shipbuilder to Repair Damaged USS Fitzgerald

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday morning that Huntington Ingalls Industries was awarded the contract to repair the damaged USS Fitzgerald at the shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss.

The USS Fitzgerald was damaged when it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan in June. Seven U.S. sailors died during the collision and several high-profile officials were removed from their post.

Ingalls Shipbuilding was selected to repair the guided missile destroyer and has a history in repairing damaged ships in the same class as the USS Fitzgerald.

“Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias in a press release. He added, “but it is an honor and a privilege to work with the Navy to return the ship to the fleet in the shortest time possible.”

The USS Fitzgerald is currently in route to the shipyard in Pascagoula. The exact details of the contract with the U.S. Navy were not immediately available.

Huntington Ingalls employs nearly 37,000 people around the country.