Local Opera Singing Race Car Driver Hits The Big Stage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nicholas Brownlee loves racing, he grew up at Mobile International Speedway and thanks to friend John Thompson, Nick got to race John’s number 54 truck at MIS last Saturday.

John Thompson shared, “For somebody like Nick that has worked so hard and been dedicated to achieve the success that he has earned, he didn’t win a sweepstakes, he earned his opportunity to be where he’s at.”

John’s not talking about Nick winning a race — Nick is one of the top, up and coming, opera Bass-baritone singers in the world.

Nicholas said, “It’s a loud, sort of visceral, exciting thing to listen to, no matter if you’ve ever heard it before, or you’ve heard it a million times, it’s really thrilling to hear the human voice, unamplified, to make this sort of insanely visceral sound, for me, that’s what drew me straight to racing, was like I will never forget the first time I ever heard a car fire up and can remember it, it was just you smell the racing fuel, everything is hot and sticky, it’s just this visceral, sort of like man, that is loud and exciting!

While attending Theodore High School Nick discovered his musical talent and took it to the University of South Alabama. He won the prestigious Belvedere Competition last year in South Africa, opening the door for his opera career to take off!

“I’m going back to LA fight right after I race the truck and then I go to Israel and then I go to France and then we move to Germany, full time, and then I’m in Canada and back at the Met, to talk about my schedule overwhelms me, so that is as far as I will go,” Nicholas said.

You get the picture, Nicholas Brownlee, from Mobile International Speedway – to the Metropolitan Opera – only in America.

Thompson shared, “I’ve seen Nick perform, it was my first opera and he’s correct, I was moved by it.”

“For me, the one thing I want everyone to take from this, is to know that opera is accessible, no matter what income you have, no matter what walk of life you have, it is an incredibly accessible art form and it changed my life and my name is Nick Brownlee and I went to Theodore High School and it can change anyone’s.” Nick said.