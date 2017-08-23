LIVE Traffic Blog

6:53 A.M. – Our morning commute continues to look good on the bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels right now . Mobile police on the scene of a new fender bender Airport Boulevard at South University. We’re going to see some delays there. Highway Patrol still at Blackstone At Redstone Drive East in Semmes. No problems right now in Downtown Mobile but of course extra caution through the school zones. Florida Highway Patrol headed the scene of an accident I-10 Westbound at the 22 Mile Marker. That’s just south of Milton near the Avalon Boulevard exit where the right hand lane of the interstate is blocked.

6:37 A.M. – Alabama Highway Patrol still on the scene of an earlier accident there at Blackstone Drive at Redstone Drive East in Semmes. They are waiting for a wrecker there. Beyond that looking good coming down I-65. It’s that time of the morning you need to be extra careful when driving through school zones and watch out for those school buses. Our Bayway and Causeway commute so far this morning has looked good. No problems through either of the tunnels. A little bit of fog there on I-10 in West Pensacola but moving along well with no accidents there.

6:15 A.M. – Looking at your Wednesday morning commute; Alabama Highway Patrol on the scene of two earlier accidents including Airport Boulevard at Pace Nursery Road. Also in Semmes at Blackstone Drive at Redstone Drive East (that one involving an overturned vehicle) but no injuries in either one of these accidents. It’s that time of the morning you need to keep an eye out for those school buses and be careful through those school zones but so far through downtown Mobile moving along well. No accidents on the Bayway or Causeway or through Baldwin County and still problem free on the Panhandle.