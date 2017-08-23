Lawsuit Filed in Kamden Johnson Death Case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jasmyn Williams Johnson, the mother of Kamden Johnson, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the daycare and its owners. The civil suit alleges that the daycare owners, Carl and Angela Coker, along with Preschool Academy Director Kenya Anderson, were negligent in the operation of the unlicensed daycare causing the death of Kamden.

The suit alleges that the Comunity Ministries Nursery and Preschool Academy failed to provide safe and adequate care of Kamden, that they were negligent in hiring Valarie Patterson, and failed to adequately screen or conduct a background check on Patterson.

In addition to the claims o negligence, the suit continues and alleges that the actions of the daycare and its workers were wanton.

David S. Cain of Cunningham Bounds filed the suit Wednesday afternoon in Mobile County Circuit Court.

Valarie Rena Patterson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with abuse of a corpse. Just before her bond hearing this morning on that charge, District Attorney Ashley Rich announced that a warrant for Manslaughter had been signed against Patterson.

Patterson is set for a bond hearing on both charges Thursday Morning.

