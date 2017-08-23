Heart of the Gulf: Mending Otto’s Heart

(WKRG) — When your look into the bright eyes of 1-year-old Otto Wilburn, you would never know he had a difficult start.

When his mother, Melissa Wilburn, was 20 weeks pregnant an ultrasound detected a problem. “It was a very defining moment for both of us. It was like being kicked in the stomach,” said Melissa.

At seven days old doctors opened Otto’s chest. “He had one big atrium so instead of having a right and left atrium he had no wall..so they had to put in tissue from a cow septum to put in a wall”, said William Wilburn, Otto’s Father.

Doctors repaired multiple heart defects. Now he’s healthy. An eight-inch scar is a reminder of where doctors operated on Otto’s tiny heart, then the size of a walnut.

“If it wasn’t for all the research that other people volunteered for and allowed their kids to participate in we don’t think Otto would have the chance that he has now. It was because of all the practice, all the research…all the donations that people give to the American Heart Association that Otto is standing here today”, said Melissa.

‘Heart of The Gulf’ is part of WKRG’s new partnership with The American Heart Association. News 5 will have reports, events and lifesaving information every month leading up to ‘The Art For Heart Gala’ next Spring.