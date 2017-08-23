Flora-Bama Liquor Store Welcomes Powerball Players

(WKRG) — The Powerball is up to $700 million, and with a convenient location right next to a state where tickets aren’t available, Flora-Bama’s been busy from open until 9 pm with hopeful future millionaires.

“I got the winner right here baby! Yes sir!” yelled one man as he walked out of the store, holding his ticket high above his head. Playing the Powerball has many people in the store smiling, cheering, and laughing at the possibilities.

“A house on the lake… maybe a beach house,” one woman said when we asked what she’d do with the winnings.

“I would buy my handicapped son a fully accessible house and a vehicle so he could get around better,” said another woman, who arrived at the store on a boat to buy her first ever lottery ticket.

The Powerball is big fun for Floridians and Alabamians who cross the line to spend their money in another state.

“Right? Why not!” one Foley man proclaimed when we asked him about spending his money in Florida. “If Alabama doesn’t want it, somebody else will!”

“We’re missing out,” said Diane Farnham, a local realtor who lives in Alabama. “I was an educator for 33 years before becoming a real estate agent. Yes, we need lottery for our schools.”

It’s not just the buying of tickets that’s exciting. Flora-Bama was in the top ten for ticket sales in the state of Florida earlier this year during the billion dollar Powerball. They hope a big winner is among their over 12,000 tickets sold Wednesday.

“Hopefully that individual would come back and take care of us here at the store!” said Bruce Barrios, a manager. “It would be great. We do really well we sell a lot of winners here. But to have the big ticket or someone who wins a million plus, that would be huge.”