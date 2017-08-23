Daycare Employee Charged In Child’s Death To Appear In Court

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The daycare employee charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Mobile will face a judge for the first time in the case on Wednesday.

Valarie Rena Patterson, an employee at Community Nursery and Preschool on Hillcrest Road, is charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of Kamden Johnson.

A bond hearing for Patterson is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Mobile Police have not classified Johnson’s death as a homicide, but Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

News 5 is told that Patterson had many responsibilities at the daycare including driving children in the daycare’s van.

According to the Mobile Metro Jail arrest history obtained by News 5, Patterson has 12 prior arrests. Patterson’s arrest record, which goes back to 1991, includes 13 charges of theft of property. Other charges include fleeing as a fugitive from the state of Florida, failure to appear in court, and giving a false name or address.

Patterson’s arrest record also shows arrests for negligent driving with kids in the vehicle.

Patterson was arrested on May 23, 1999 and charged with no drivers license, failure to properly restrain a child, reckless driving, and filing a false police report.

READ HERE: Valerie Patterson Arrest Record Obtained by News 5 (PDF)

Patterson’s latest charge, abuse of a corpse, is a class C felony.