Dauphin Island Police Chase Ends With Man Behind Bars

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The Dauphin Island Police Department arrested a man after a lengthy police chase throughout the Island on Monday night.

53-year-old Michael Vincent Viarengo was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He is charged with attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and tampering with physical evidence.

Dauphin Island Police posted about the arrest on their Facebook page:

Officer Andrea Hadaway attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically near the north end of the Dauphin Island bridge around Cedar Point Pier. The driver, later identified as Michael Vincent Viarengo failed to stop for emergency lights and siren and a pursuit began which went from there to the east end behind Fort Gaines. The driver continued to attempt to elude police, racking up additional charges along the way until he was finally stopped at the south end of Forney-Johnson.”

Viarengo has since been released from jail and this was his first arrest in Mobile County.