Dauphin Island Police Chase Ends With Man Behind Bars

By Published:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The Dauphin Island Police Department arrested a man after a lengthy police chase throughout the Island on Monday night.

53-year-old Michael Viarengo

53-year-old Michael Vincent Viarengo was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail. He is charged with attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and tampering with physical evidence.

Dauphin Island Police posted about the arrest on their Facebook page:

Officer Andrea Hadaway attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically near the north end of the Dauphin Island bridge around Cedar Point Pier. The driver, later identified as Michael Vincent Viarengo failed to stop for emergency lights and siren and a pursuit began which went from there to the east end behind Fort Gaines.

The driver continued to attempt to elude police, racking up additional charges along the way until he was finally stopped at the south end of Forney-Johnson.”

Viarengo has since been released from jail and this was his first arrest in Mobile County.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s