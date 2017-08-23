Cop Pulls Over to Dance with 92-Year-Old Woman

AUSTIN, Minn. (WKRG) — An unlikely dancing duo is captivating the internet.

The Austin Police Department in Minnesota posted a video on Facebook showing a 92-year-old woman named Millie dancing in the parking lot of her building.

The video, taken from a police car dash camera, shows Sgt. Kim Lenz dancing into frame. The two grab hands and then dance together in the parking lot, both with giant smiles the whole time.

Sgt. Lenz gives Millie a hug before returning to her patrol car.

The video has more than 45,000 views on Facebook.