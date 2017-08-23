BREAKING: 3-Year-Old Dies at Christian Daycare in Pensacola, Cause Under Investigation

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 23, 2017: The Escambia County Sheriffs office has announced the arrest of two people in connection with the death of a three year old child at a daycare in Pensacola. Arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of Child by Culpable Negligence is Louvenia Shantae Johnson, DOB: 7/24/89 and Cornel Antonio McGee, DOB: 7/26/90

On August 18th, both Louvenia Shantae Johnson and Cornel Antonio McGee committed Aggravated Manslaughter of Child by Culpable Negligence by knowingly and intentionally not following the established procedure of ensuring the In His Arms Christian Academy van was empty and clear of children. Their neglect resulted in the death of three-year-old Jai’nier Barnes. No further arrest are expected to be made in this case. Booking photo of Mcgee is not immediatley available.

WKRG will have more on this breaking news tonight on News 5 and online.

UPDATE (5:30): Florida Department of Children and Families released a statement saying that they will close the private childcare facility Friday night.

BREAKING: A 3-year-old girl has died at ‘In His Arms Christian Academy’ in Pensacola, News 5 has confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death is still unclear. The school is being treated as a crime scene. Follow along with Hayley Minogue on WKRG Facebook Live.

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child’s death in Ensley.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still unclear, but we’re told deputies are responding to the area of Palafox Street and Detroit Boulevard.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue is on her way to the scene.

This is a developing story