Charges Upgraded for Woman in Kamden Johnson Death

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Moblie District Attorney Ashley Rich announced this morning that Manslaughter warrants have been signed against Valarie Rena Patterson. Patterson was arrested early Tuesday Morning and charged with Abuse of a Corpse in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson.

Johnson’s body was discovered along Demetropolis Road late Monday afternoon.

Before this morning, Mobile Police had not classified the death of Johnson as a homicide, but that has changed after the manslaughter charges were filed Wednesday.

Rich made the announcement just before the scheduled bond hearing for Patterson.

News 5 is told that Patterson had many responsibilities at the daycare including driving children in the daycare’s van.

According to the Mobile Metro Jail arrest history obtained by News 5, Patterson has 12 prior arrests. Patterson’s arrest record, which goes back to 1991, includes 13 charges of theft of property. Other charges include fleeing as a fugitive from the state of Florida, failure to appear in court, and giving a false name or address.

Patterson’s arrest record also shows arrests for negligent driving with kids in the vehicle.

Patterson was arrested on May 23, 1999 and charged with no drivers license, failure to properly restrain a child, reckless driving, and filing a false police report.

READ HERE: Valerie Patterson Arrest Record Obtained by News 5 (PDF)

Patterson’s latest charge, abuse of a corpse, is a class C felony.

WKRG will provide more details as they become available.