The name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday in Baldwin County has been revealed. An attorney representing the family of the man says Christopher Allen was the victim in that shooting.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Justin Brian Still of Atmore and charged him with murder. The shooting happened on Hoyle Bryars Road and Dallas Hadley Lane in the Perdido community.

Neighbors heard the gunshot. Investigators are now trying to figure out what led to the shooting.