FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police confirm that an armed robbery took place Wednesday evening in the 300 block of North Bay Street in Foley.

There are two suspects that were involved and are currently on the loose.

According to Foley Police, they believe the robbery is drug related.

There was one victim who suffered a 3-inch laceration to his head from a knife.

One of the suspects brandished a gun and fired a shot, but did not hit the victim.

