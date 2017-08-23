Birmingham Mayor Faces Run-off

Associated Press Published:
William Bell
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been re-elected to another term, while the mayor of Birmingham is headed to a runoff with a challenger.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell on Tuesday was forced into a runoff with challenger Randall Woodfin. Unofficial returns showed that Woodfin was leading a crowded field with 40 percent of the vote. Bell had 36 percent.

Twelve candidates were in the running for mayor of Birmingham. Issues including revitalization of the city and gentrification had been aired during the campaign.

Voters in Birmingham and Mobile went to the polls Tuesday for city elections.

In Mobile, Stimpson defeated former mayor Sam Jones to win another term.

Birmingham is Alabama’s largest city with a population of about 212,000. Mobile is the state’s fourth-largest city with about 195,000 residents.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s