Birmingham Mayor Faces Run-off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been re-elected to another term, while the mayor of Birmingham is headed to a runoff with a challenger.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell on Tuesday was forced into a runoff with challenger Randall Woodfin. Unofficial returns showed that Woodfin was leading a crowded field with 40 percent of the vote. Bell had 36 percent.

Twelve candidates were in the running for mayor of Birmingham. Issues including revitalization of the city and gentrification had been aired during the campaign.

Voters in Birmingham and Mobile went to the polls Tuesday for city elections.

In Mobile, Stimpson defeated former mayor Sam Jones to win another term.

Birmingham is Alabama’s largest city with a population of about 212,000. Mobile is the state’s fourth-largest city with about 195,000 residents.

