Watching the Remnants of Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey faded into a remnant low pressure last weekend, but what’s left of that system could redevelop over the Gulf of Mexico. The remnants of Harvey are moving over the Yucatan Peninsula today, but once in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf–which could happen tonight or early tomorrow–conditions will be right for a tropical depression or tropical storm to reform.

If Harvey redevelops into a tropical cyclone, the model forecasts are in good agreement that the system will move toward northern Mexico or the Texas coast later this week. This will not be a threat to the News 5 area.

John Nodar