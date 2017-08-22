UPDATE: Coast Guard Medevac Video of Off Shore Stabbing Released

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)–  Late Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard released video of two men being hoisted to an MH-65 helicopter after being stabbed 40 miles offshore of Orange Beach.  The video shows one of the victims being hoisted from the deck of the USCG Cutter Kingfisher in a basket, the other in a sling along side a rescue swimmer.

The two men were transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment after being stabbed while on board the fishing vessel Billy B.  At last report one of the men was in critical condition.

One person was arrested by the US Coast Guard, his identity is not yet known.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people were airlifted from a fishing vessel Monday morning after a stabbing in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat was only a few miles south of the Perdido Pass in Orange Beach, Ala., when the incident occurred.

At this time, the condition of the two patients is unknown. The Coast Guard did not provide any other details about the stabbing other than two people were airlifted from the boat with stab wounds.

One person has been detained and the vessel is being towed into Orange Beach and is visible on the News 5 Orange Beach tower camera.

