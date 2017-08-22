South Alabama Announces Starting Quarterback

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama football coach Joey Jones has announced Cole Garvin will be the starting quarterback for this year’s football season. 

Jones said in a press release, “We’re going to go with Cole Garvin.  Cole has had a great camp — so have Dallas Davis and Evan Orth — but right now we feel like the best decision for our football team is to go with Cole.  Dallas’ arm really never got back completely healthy until a couple of weeks ago, so his timing is just a little bit off.  We feel that we have really good players at quarterback, and it is just like any other position that he does not have the job for the year; it’s a week-to-week thing just like it is with receivers and linebackers.  This is a situation where they have to perform to keep their job, but Cole has won it right now.”

South opens the season Sept. 2 at Ole Miss.

