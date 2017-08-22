Soldier from Decatur Among Victims in Blackhawk Crash

An Army Chief Warrant Officer from Alabama is one of five people missing and presumed dead in the crash of a helicopter in Hawaii.

CWO3 Brian Woeber is from Decatur. The Army identified the rest of the missing soldiers They are 1st Lt. Kathryn Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas. Also missing are Staff Sgt. Abigail Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky, and Sgt. Michael Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

The Army UH-60 Blackhawk went down during training operations off the coast of Oahu a week ago. The Army suspended the search on Monday.

The soldiers have not been found and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

