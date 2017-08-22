Police Have Not Released Identity of Child Found Dead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A group of Davidson High School students who had just been dropped off by a school bus discovered the body of an elementary age boy, according a neighbor.

The teenagers were walking through the yard of a home on Demetropolis Service Road when they made the heartbreaking discovery Monday afternoon.

The child, wearing a dark blue shirt and khaki pants, appeared to have some kind of a wound to his head. “It looked like somebody had done something,” a witness told News 5.

The school uniform the child was wearing does not match the uniforms of any nearby schools.

James Lockhart, a man who lives at the home where the child’s body was discovered, told News 5 there was no one in his yard when he left for dialysis around 10:30 Monday morning. “It was chaos when I showed up, it was absolute chaos,” said Lockhart.

A woman who works at a daycare showed up at the scene Monday evening to identify the child, but as of late Monday night police had still not released the identity of the child.

District Attorney Ashley Rich and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste urged anyone with information to come forward. “We would like for someone to reach out to us and let us know if their loved one has not returned home,” said Chief Battiste early in the investigation.