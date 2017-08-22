MPD: Pizza Delivery Man Robbed by Man With Machete

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.

The delivery driver told police that he was delivering pizzas to a home on Navco Road. When he arrived, a man armed with a machete robbed him of the pizzas.

After the robbery, officers located 20-year-old Trayvon Elliott and arrested him. Officers found the pizza boxes and the machete inside his home.

Elliott was booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with robbery first degree and receiving stolen property second degree.

The crime occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. However, officers did not respond to the scene on Navco Road, they responded to the driver’s place of work at Domino’s Pizza on Government Street.