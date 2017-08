MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department needs public assistance in the search for a Mobile man last seen in July.

MPD says David Newill, 24, was last seen July 17 in the area of 2000 Robinson Drive. His father reported him missing and says Newill has mental health issues.

Newill is described as 6’1″ and weighs around 270 lbs.

If you know where Newill could be, contact MPD at 251-208-7211.