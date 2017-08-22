Mother Born During the 1979 Eclipse Gives Birth to a Baby During Monday’s Eclipse

WKRG Staff Published:

Iowa City, IA (KCRG) — A baby born during a solar eclipse is pretty rare, but one family in Iowa has a more rare story to tell.

It turns out the mother of a baby born during the eclipse on Monday was also born during an eclipse as well.

Mother Dawn Gettler was born during a solar eclipse in 1979.

She says she and her husband didn’t plan to have their baby Monday, but baby Clair was actually a few days late.

The parents think it’s cool the way it turned out. The Gettlers are already talking about the next solar eclipse in 2024.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s