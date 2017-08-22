Mobile Mayoral Candidates Vote, Hope for Good Turnout

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The Municipal Election in Mobile seemed to be under some suspicion just last Thursday with the announcement that Secretary of State John Merrill would put poll monitors in the city Tuesday. Candidate and former Mayor Sam Jones suggested the appearance of poll monitors might serve to suppress voting.

But that didn’t seem to be the case as voting got underway, especially at the place Jones himself votes, the Micheal Figures Community Center. He said he didn’t expect there to be any issues or irregularities.

“You see people flowing in and flowing right back out again, the poll officials are here,” said Jones.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said his campaign has done the same as Jones to try to motivate people to go to the polls. They’ve offered rides to the polls, along with using Robo-calls and direct calls. He said he was hoping for a good turnout.