Mississippi Woman Sentenced for Hired Killing of Husband

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi woman, accused of having a hit man kill the husband she claims had abused her for 30 years, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Local news outlets report the 56-year-old accepted a plea deal to first-degree murder Monday after she’d been indicted on a capital murder charge in the January 2015 killing of her husband, both a father and grandfather.

Evelyn Garrison says she’d tried to call off the hit, but Timmy Garrison was beaten and stabbed to death at his sawmill equipment business.

According to testimony by Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs, 67-year-old Emmett Entriken hired his cousin 23-year-old Joey Parks to do the killing.

Parks is serving life without parole for the capital murder of Garrison. Entrekin’s trial is set Sept. 18 on charges including conspiracy.