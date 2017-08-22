Man Suspected of Vandalizing Crestview Has Been Arrested

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A man suspected of vandalizing areas in Crestview has been arrested.

Nikkolas Scott Bennett, 26-years-old, was arrested on August 17, 2017 in suspicion of vandalizing public and private property in Crestview.

A second suspect who police think joined Bennett is pending an arrest.

Bennett, from Shoal Lake Drive, allegedly attempted to imitate gang graffiti but failed because of his lacking one element.

According to an emailed press release from the Crestview Police Department, “It was missing key elements of gang graffiti ‘tags’.”

Alisa Burleson, Community Redevelopment Area Director, says, “We are so glad they have been caught. The main thing graffiti does is reflects poorly on a community.” She says, “There’s a place for art and art is a beautiful thing when it’s expressed properly. But to put it on a building that it was not meant for disrespects the community and also brings disrespect to the artists. There’s a time and place for everything.”

Police Chief Tony Taylor thanked the community for their cooperation with the investigation.

The spree caused an estimated $4,675 in damage.