Man Climbs 153-Foot Water Tower, Refuses to Come Down

SANTA ANA, California (CNN) — A man wearing dark clothing and carrying a drone climbed up a 153-foot water tower in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

According to Police, he apparently opened a valve in the million gallon tank and refused to come down.

About 2 p.m., aerial video showed the man at the very top of the tower.

He was lying on his side next to a backpack and appeared to adjust a drone he was holding.

He then appeared to smash it into the water tower.

Police say the man was not responsive to officers and appeared agitated and irrational.

Around 2:45, the man began to climb down the tower and was taken into custody by officers.