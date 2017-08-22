Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of 6-Year-Old Child in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Bradley Noletto, 37 of Mobile, has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with sexually abusing and sodomizing a 6-year-old, according to Nikki Patterson with the Mobile District Attorneys Office.

Patterson says detectives were notified Tuesday about an alleged incident that happened over the past weekend. The child is said to be known to Noletto and reported the incident to their mother who then called the police.

WKRG viewers may recognize Noletto, he was interviewed for a story News 5 did in January this year.