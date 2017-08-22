Man Arrested for Burglary, Striking Police Officer in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in Mobile after police say he burglarized a home and then struck an officer during his arrest.

Jalen Curtis of Mobile was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with burglary third-degree and assault second-degree.

The incident began early Saturday morning when officers were called to a home on Spring Grove Drive after a woman called 911 and said someone had broken into her home and taken her property.

On Sunday morning, officers located the suspect in the robbery (Jalen Curtis) walking near the bus station on Government Blvd. When officers attempted to detain Curtis, he struck an officer in the mouth with his fist.

Curtis is still sitting inside Mobile Metro Jail Tuesday morning awaiting a court appearance.